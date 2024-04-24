Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United have the opportunity to pile the pressure on their promotion rivals when they go to QPR this Friday night. A win for the Whites would see them move four points clear of third placed Ipswich Town in the Championship table with the Tractor Boys returning from a week off on Saturday night when they take on Hull City.

Leeds will be entirely focused on what they can control but in order to ensure they enter the final week of the regular season with their promotion fate in their own hands, they need to win at Loftus Road and hope Ipswich falter at the MKM Stadium. Daniel Farke's side will take encouragement from the fact that Ipswich have failed to win their last three in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It promises to be a dramatic final 10 days in the Championship race and before Friday's clash in west London, we take a look at some of the biggest headlines out there.

Summerville swap deal?

According to reports in Germany, Leeds United would be willing to swap Championship player of the season Crysencio Summerville in order to land Adam Hlozek this summer. Sport Bild have that story, with the report claiming Leeds are keen to land the Bayer Leverkusen striker, who has made 22 league appearances under Xabi Alonso for the newly crowned German champions this season.

The report, via Sport Witness, claims Hlozek is one of those expected to move on this summer as Leverkusen attempt to build on their title win and strengthen their squad, with a fee of around €10m touted. However, it is suggested that Leverkusen could use the 21-year-old Czech international as a makeweight to sweeten any deal for Summerville this summer.

Leverkusen are said to be admirers of Summerville, who has been Leeds' star man this season and bagged two in their 4-2 win over Middlesbrough on Monday night, and while Leeds would stand to pocket a sum of cash, they would also receive the striker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get a personalised Leeds United news round-up, as well as breaking news, when you sign up for our free Leeds United newsletter email. Leeds are obviously keen to keep hold of Summerville this season and they will hope promotion to the Premier League will help them do that. However, their resolve could be tested with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Aston Villa also being linked to the 22-year-old.

Hlozek joined Leverkusen from Sparta Prague in 2022 and in two seasons with the German outfit, he has made 76 appearances and scored 14 goals as a centre-forward.

Ipswich battling Leeds for youngster

Ipswich Town have taken talented youngster Mason Cotcher on trial, according to the East Anglian Daily Times. Cotcher, who was at Sunderland before turning down the opportunity to pen professional terms, has spent time at a host of clubs this season.

Leeds are one of the outfits who have taken a look at 17-year-old over an eight-week trial and according to the Daily Telegraph, he did enough to earn a contract offer from the Whites. However, the forward is yet to sign a pro deal and he has now been seen representing Ipswich Town U21s this week while on trial at Portman Road.