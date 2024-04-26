Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United take on QPR this evening in a clash that can only be deemed a must win for the Whites. A result in west London will take Daniel Farke's side four points clear of third placed Ipswich Town, for 24 hours at the very least, and that would certainly pile the pressure on the Tractor Boys.

A draw or a loss and Leeds will have left the door open for Ipswich, who have a game in hand, to knock them out of the top two altogether heading into the final week of the season. It's as simple as that for United this evening and they cannot afford to slip up against a side that has spent much of the campaign inside the Championship's bottom three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of tonight's contest, here's a look at some of the biggest headlines out there:

Billy Bremner to be honoured

Leeds United legend Billy Bremner will be immortalised with a new statue built in his hometown of Stirling. Of course, Bremner already has one statue, which was erected in 1999 and stands outside Elland Road to commemorate his achievements as a Leeds player.

A new statue has been commissioned of Bremer, though, with the project being led by the Scottish Football Supporters' Association, in partnership with Leeds United Supporters' groups, the University of Stirling, Stirling council, the Tartan Army Magazine and a number of other organisations. Bremner never played for a Scottish club, but he did represent his country on 54 occasions between 1965 and 1975.

Project manager, Alexander Gibb said: “Leeds and Stirling are two great cities in which Billy Bremner is revered. While he has been immortalised in Leeds, it is about time Bremner is further recognised north of the border in his hometown. It is an honour to be part of the project commemorating the man voted as ‘Scotland’s Greatest Ever Captain.’”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bremner, who has been voted Leeds United's greatest player of all time, made 773 appearances for the Whites during his playing days and helped the club to win two league titles, an FA Cup and a League Cup. He recorded 114 goals along the way before moving on in 1976 to see out the twilight of his career playing for Hull City and Doncaster Rovers. He returned to Elland Road in 1985 to manager the club for almost three years.

Follow Farke’s men as they chase Championship promotion with the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free Leeds United emails.

Summerville lauds 17-year-old

Crysencio Summerville has told Leeds United fans to keep an eye out for Charlie Crew as he makes his way through the Whites' academy system. Crew has been with the Whites since making the move from Cardiff City in the summer of 2022 and he has been a regular in the club's Under-21s side since.

However, the 17-year-old Welshman has been invited to step up and train with the first-team recently and he has been included in Daniel Farke's matchday squad on two occasions in the last month or so. It's clear that those within the club think very highly of Crew and it seems he has caught the eye on the training pitch with Summerville naming him as the one to watch at Thorp Arch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have trained with Charlie Crew, and I think he is a really good midfielder. Keep a look out for him because he’s a really good player,” Summerville said when asked to name an impressive academy prospect at the club by Football Manager on TikTok.

Archie Gray echoed Summerville's sentiments when asked the same question, while also highlighting the talents of his younger brother Harry.