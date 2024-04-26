Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Farke watched his Leeds side put in their worst performance of the season at the worst possible time. Sloppy play on and off the ball cost them dearly as QPR raced to a 2-0 lead before the midway point of the first half. Nothing Farke did to try and change the course of the game worked and two goals in the final 17 minutes confirmed the chastening defeat. A half empty away end demanded answers from Farke and the players as they approached at full-time.

The result gives Ipswich Town the chance to leapfrog the Whites with a win tomorrow against Hull City and then they have a game in hand against Coventry City on Tuesday night, while leaders Leicester cannot now be caught by Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"First of all I think it's important to say congratulations to QPR for a well deserved win and Leicester for promotion," said Farke. "Decisive were the first 20 minutes. I like to speak quite often about tactical approach, what is important from our principles, passing quality, whatever. In the first 20 minutes we didn't do the basics and this means to win duels, to be there with aggression, to invest in movements. We didn't show it enough and QPR used it to be 2-0 up. We woke up, started to play our game, but then obviously a side fighting for each and every point, then it's of course difficult. They concentrated on being compact, defending really well. We were chasing the first goal to come back, then they scored out of two set-pieces and the game was done and we had to concentrate on not conceding any more."

For the second time in a week Farke detected nerves among his players and he felt the quick turnaround after Monday's win at Middlesbrough played a part too. He plans to analyse the game with the squad on Saturday at Thorp Arch but by the start of next week believes Leeds must move on to focus on their final outing against Southampton. Though Ipswich could have clinched second place by the time Leeds play again, Farke is not prepared to start speaking about the play-offs.

"I would have loved to take the pressure away with already being promoted," he said. "Right now it's not in our hands, we have to be honest. The race is not over. Congratulations to Leicester, promoted, well deserved, but nothing is over with Ipswich. If they win the next two I'm the first one to congratulate them but if they don't we have a lot to play for on the last game day. We're in the chasing role since game day one and we never give up until it's done. We have the second bullet [the play-offs] and perhaps it's a bit more realistic to speak about but I'm far from giving up. As long as we have a chance we try everything, even if it's on the last game day. If this is not possible, then we go for the second bullet."