Leeds United's fight to sign Daniel James heading for the wire as transfer deadline looms

Leeds United’s bid to sign Daniel James is set to go to the wire of tomorrow's transfer deadline following a further 24 hours of negotiations with Swansea City.

Leeds spent today fighting to thrash out an agreement which would allow James to travel north and undergo a medical tomorrow afternoon, in time to beat the closure of the January window at 11pm.

United are ready to pay around £5m for James as part of a structured deal which would potentially see future add-ons paid to Swansea.

Discussions over a fee have been ongoing for days amid initial resistance at Swansea to offers for their talented Wales international.

The YEP understands that James, 21, is keen on a move to Elland Road but the fate of the deal is in City’s hands with Leeds unwilling to go beyond the bid proposed to Swansea.

James is the sole target on United’s radar with the end of the transfer window looming and he has been head coach Marcelo Bielsa’s top target since Leeds began drawing up a list of wingers prior to the start of the month.

The former Hull City youth player is in his first full Championship season with Swansea and has impressed under the club’s manager, Graham Potter. He started and scored in a 3-3 draw with Birmingham City on Tuesday amid ongoing talks between Leeds and Swansea.

He has 18 months on his contract but has not been offered an extension by City, despite the strong nature of United’s interest. Leeds are confident of meeting James’ wage demands but are dependent on Swansea’s board allowing the transfer to go ahead.

James is highly rated at the Liberty Stadium and his exit would be an unpopular decision in south Wales. Swansea, however, are working to cut the cost of their playing squad after a seven-year run in the Premier League ended last season.

Leeds have so far concluded one first-team signing by bringing in Spanish goalkeeper Kiko Casilla on a free transfer from Real Madrid.

The club made an addition to their Under-23s squad on Tuesday with the purchase of 17-year-old midfielder Mateusz Bogusz from Polish side Ruch Chorzów.