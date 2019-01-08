Leeds United defender Paudie O'Connor set to join Bradford City

Leeds United’s Paudie O’Connor is poised to join Bradford City on loan after cutting short his time at Blackpool.

O’Connor is undergoing a medical at Valley Parade ahead of planned switch from Elland Road having made an early return from Bloomfield Road.

Paudie O'Connor is action for Blackpool against Arsenal.

The Irish centre-back moved to Blackpool on a season-long deal in July and played 17 times for the club, although his appearances in League One were limited to 10.

Manager Terry McPhillips fielded him in Saturday’s FA Cup clash with Arsenal, a game Blackpool lost 3-0, but O’Connor came back to Leeds after that tie with a view to signing for fellow League One side Bradford until the end of the term.

O’Connor is swapping a mid-table side for a club who are battling relegation under former Leeds midfielder David Hopkin but his deal at Valley Parade is likely to offer him more first-team football.

The 21-year-old, who Leeds brought to their academy from Limerick in 2017, made four league appearances for United towards the end of last season but did not feature in the first-team plans of current head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

O’Connor will be the third Leeds defender to depart in the space of 24 hours following Conor Shaughnessy’s loan move to Hearts and Lewie Coyle’s temporary transfer back to Fleetwood Town.