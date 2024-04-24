Watch more of our videos on Shots!

News of the 26-year-old’s torn abdominal muscle came to light following Leeds’ 4-3 win over Middlesbrough on Monday night and will keep the Wales international from playing any part in United’s penultimate fixture of the season versus QPR this Friday.

It is doubtful the Leeds speedster will be passed fit to face Southampton on the final day either, due to the nature of his injury, however United’s medical staff will pay close attention to the player’s condition over the coming days to determine his availability.

When not starting this season, James has been frequently called upon from the bench by Daniel Farke, often selected among the first tranche of substitutes the German makes. As a result, on-loan winger Jaidon Anthony will now see himself move up the pecking order for the final two games of Leeds’ season, instead of being limited to the brief cameos he has had to settle for for much of the 2023/24 campaign.

Should the Bournemouth man be able to make an impact from the bench when replacing either Willy Gnonto or Crysencio Summerville, he could write his name into Elland Road folklore if his contribution to a particular goal proves especially pivotal at such a high-pressure, consequential time of the season.

Due to fixture scheduling, Leeds are unlikely to discover their fate until the final day of the season when they host Southampton. Although, they can crank up the heat on third place Ipswich Town by defeating QPR at Loftus Road this weekend as the Tractor Boys will then be required to win at least one of their two remaining away fixtures at Hull City and Coventry City.