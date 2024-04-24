Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United owners 49ers Enterprises have made no secret of their desire to redevelop Elland Road and increase its capacity in the not too distant future. Chairman Paraag Marathe confirmed stadium improvements were high on the agenda when the American consortium completed their takeover of the Whites last summer and it now seems as though the wheels are beginning to creak into motion.

That's according to a report by i, which claims the club have held fresh talks with stakeholders within the city of Leeds as they continue to draw up plans and put things in place.

Of course, the club have not confirmed either a time line or any sort of specifics when it comes to making the necessary changes to Elland Road. However, it's clear that securing a return to the Premier League will be absolutely essential in order to provide a financial helping hand.

Given Leeds are currently second in the Championship with two games remaining, a return to the top flight is firmly within reach and should Daniel Farke's side get over the line, that would allow 49ers Enterprises to step up their plans to maximise potential revenue.

Elland Road currently has a capacity of 37,792, which makes it the third biggest stadium in the Championship. However, it is dwarfed by a number of Premier League grounds and the club's owners are keen to close that gap by eventually taking the capacity to over 50,000.

Improvements must be made aesthetically with Elland Road looking tired and dated, but the enlarged capacity would help to increase revenue both on a matchday and commercially and that will have knock on effects with how much the Whites can then spend on the pitch. With the likes of Everton, Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace all either building new stadiums or enhancing their current homes, the project is seen as essential to ensuring Leeds aren't left behind.

That's something that previous owners have recognised and spoken about in the past, with Andrea Radrizzani voicing his wish to improve the stadium on a regular basis before selling the club on to 49ers Enterprises last summer.

The i report comes as Leeds prepare to welcome yet another sell out crowd next weekend as Farke's side take on Southampton on the final day of the Championship season. With promotion potentially on the line, demand continues to far outweigh the supply, with the away end selling out last week and the home end expected to follow suit.

That's been the case for much of the season at Elland Road and with a lengthy season ticket waiting list to boot, any increase in capacity would no doubt be welcomed by supporters.

Speaking on the club's official podcast shortly after the completion of the takeover, Marathe said: "Yes, we'll talking about it in short order, but we do still want to go forward with the stadium expansion plans. There's been a lot of work behind the scenes over the last eight months.

"In due time, we'll share more details. The most important thing that I'll share though is we don't want to take away from the magic that is Elland Road. There is a particularly menacing atmosphere there that raises the hair on the back of your neck when you go in, whether you're an away fan or a home supporter. You don't want to take away from that."