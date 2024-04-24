Leeds United cracked their recent winless run in the Championship on Monday with a thrilling 4-3 victory over Middlesbrough. Prior to their three points trip to the Riverside Stadium, the Whites had not picked up a win since they faced Hull City at the start of the month.

Defeats to Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers sandwiched a 0-0 draw against Sunderland. Leeds are now four points off league leaders Leicester City and one ahead of Ipswich Town, who have a game in-hand in this fight for a top two finish.

Automatic promotion is still very much within Leeds’ grasp but they are relying on Ipswich to drop points. If the Tractor Boys do jump into second place, Daniel Farke’s side must settle for their shot at earning promotion through the play-offs.