Why Mateusz Klich believes Leeds United should be further ahead in the Championship

Mateusz Klich rediscovered his finishing touch to move Leeds United three points clear at the top of the Championship - and then insisted the club should be further ahead of the rest of the league.

Klich broke his 15-game run without a goal by scoring twice in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Rotherham United to give Leeds a tighter grip on first place in the table.

Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich celebrates at Rotherham United.

The Poland international was a regular source of goals and assists in the first three months of the season but hit a barren patch after striking in a 2-1 defeat away at Blackburn Rovers in October.

United were at risk of a seventh loss of the season against Rotherham having fallen behind to a fine first-half strike from Semi Ajayi but Klich levelled after a defensive error on 51 minutes and settled the clash with a finish four minutes from the end.

Marcelo Bielsa’s squad have been top of the Championship for almost two months but were held back by a run of three defeats in four games before their visit to Rotherham.

The club will hit 60 points with 16 games to play if they beat second-placed Norwich City at Elland Road this weekend but Klich said: “It could be better to be fair. We’ve dropped so many points that we shouldn't have dropped but we’re going to do everything to be where everyone wants to be.

“We weren't in the best shape according to the results and we’d lost a couple of games we shouldn't have lost so we needed points. Every win is important and we didn't play the best in the first half but it only matters how you end the game. We won.”

Klich said the attention on his recent goalscoring form had made him a victim of his own success during the early stages of this season. The 28-year-old, who has seven goals this term, has never hit double figures in a single campaign during his career but came up with five and five assists during Leeds’ strong start.

"I think maybe that start was even too good and that's why everybody expected me to score more than 10 goals in a season,” he said.

"But as I’ve said, I didn't care about scoring goals. I wanted to win games for the team. If I score it's even better so this was good.”

Leeds were bullied by Rotherham in the first half and prevented from playing freely but Bielsa made an astute tactical change at the interval by replacing young winger Jack Clarke with Tyler Roberts and giving Pablo Hernandez more space to work with. Hernandez’s cross led to the error which Klich punished on 51 minutes.

"We were angry (at half-time) because we didn't play like we wanted to play,” Klich said. “He (Bielsa) was quite calm. We needed to stay calm, to do our thing and score goals because obviously you need goals to win games."