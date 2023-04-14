In fewer than four months, the Yorkshire Evening Post has reported on 17 knife attacks that have resulted in at least 16 people – mostly men or boys – being injured or killed. It has prompted local people to urge those carrying knives to put their weapons down as well as calls for communities to unite and help police to bring the perpetrators to justice.

A number of the incidents have also resulted in West Yorkshire Police temporarily granting its officers additional stop and search powers in order to seize weapons before they can be used to harm others.

Detective Superintendent Lee Berry, of Leeds District, said: “We fully understand local people’s concerns and I would like to reassure residents that reducing knife crime is an absolute priority for the police. Our neighbourhood policing officers work closely with the Violence Reduction Unit, charities and local third sector groups to provide diversionary options for young people at risk of knife crime, including the use of music studios, sports clubs and specific outreach programmes.

Four people have been stabbed to death in Leeds since the year began. Clockwise from top left are Daneiko Ferguson, Trust Gangata, Jamie Meah and Peter Wass. Pictures: West Yorkshire Police

“A significant part of our diversionary work is educating people on the dangers of carrying a knife, which includes having Safer Schools officers delivering inputs in schools across Leeds. With the support of our communities and partner agencies, we need change the culture among some sectors of society who think it is acceptable to carry weapons.

“Officers from Operation Jemlock – our force initiative for combatting serious violence and knife crime – conduct regular patrols in Leeds and are seizing weapons on a weekly basis. We also make use of enhanced temporary Section 60 stop and search powers in areas which have seen high-profile violent crimes.

“We have had a number of truly tragic incidents that have taken place in the city recently and I can ensure people that thorough investigations are ongoing into these crimes with a number of people arrested, and in some cases charged with offences.

“In recent months, dedicated neighbourhood officers and detectives have been brought together to target those committing serious violent crime. The minority who think it is acceptable to carry knives or other weapons should be under no illusions that we are committed to taking these weapons off our streets and putting those who carry them behind bars.”

The 17 knife attacks and killings in Leeds so far in 2023

The YEP has reported on the following knife-related incidents since the year began:

Kirkgate Market, city centre – January 16

Police were called to reports of a fight involving a group of men and women at the outdoor market at Kirkgate Market on January 16. A 43-year-old man had received machete-type injuries to his arm and was taken to hospital. Two other men, aged 65 and 25, were punched and kicked during the incident but were not seriously injured. Two men, both aged 19, were arrested in connection with the incident.

Heights Drive/Walk, Armley – January 17

A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed in a ginnel that runs between Heights Drive and Heights Walk in Armley, just before 3am on January 17. The victim was treated for leg and groin injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Grange View, Chapeltown – January 19

Police received a report of a fight involving a small group of male suspects with weapons. Armed officers were sent to Grange View in Chapeltown shortly after 3pm and found a man close by with stab wounds to his shoulder. He was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Sissons Road/Middleton Park Avenue, Middleton – January 18

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent after an incident that left another teenager needing hospital treatment. Police were called to the junction of Sissons Road and Middleton Park Avenue, in Middleton, shortly before 4pm on January 18. The victim – also aged 15 – was treated for serious injuries after being stabbed multiple times.

Chapeltown/Leeds city centre – January 27

A taxi driver was stabbed and had his vehicle stolen on January 27. A 21-year-old man was arrested over events which began in Hillcrest View and Shepherds Lane, Chapeltown, and continued to Aire Street in the city centre where the vehicle was involved in a road traffic collision and members of the public were assaulted. All the victims were treated in hospital before being discharged.

Fish Street, city centre – January 27

Police were called to the Fish Street area of Leeds city centre at around 6.50pm on January 27. An 18-year-old boy was taken to hospital to receive treatment for serious stab wounds.

Birch Court, Morley – February 11

Police were called to a report of an incident in Birch Court, Morley, shortly after 7pm on February 11. Emergency services attended and a woman was found with serious injuries after being stabbed. The injured woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

Compton Road, Harehills - February 15

Daneiko Ferguson, 27, from Leeds, was found with stab injuries on Compton Road shortly after 3am on February 15. He was taken to hospital but died a short time later, despite efforts to save him. Two men – aged 41 and 31 – from the Harehills area have been charged with his murder and will stand trial this summer. Two other men – aged 28 and 35 – were arrested on suspicion of murder and release on bail. A 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and released on bail.

Cambrian Terrace, Holbeck - February 21

A 19-year-old man was attacked by three male suspects who were spotted running away from Cambrian Terrace in Holbeck on the afternoon of February 1. Police were called at 1.30pm by paramedics who were treating the man for a “serious stab wound to the face”. The victim had made his way to 360 Fit Performance Centre on Holbeck to try and seek help, with gym’s owner telling the Yorkshire Evening Post that the man’s injuries were “so severe that he couldn’t talk”.

Harehills Lane, Harehills – February 24

A man was rushed to hospital with stab wounds after a being found at the scene of a street brawl at around 8.40pm on February 24. Police said a man in his 40s was arrested after police were called to a report of an ongoing fight involving two men.

Vesper Road, Kirkstall – February 24

A 16-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man were arrested after an alleged knife attack which left a man with serious head and leg injuries. Armed officers descended on Vesper Road in Kirkstall shortly before 5pm on February 24 after reports that a man had been the victim of a serious assault. The victim suffered wounds to his head and leg.

Hamilton Place/Avenue, Chapeltown – March 2

Peter Wass, a 29-year-old man from Roundhay, died in hospital after being fatally stabbed in Chapeltown on March 2. The incident happened in the street near to the junction of Hamilton Place and Hamilton Avenue at about 2.30pm. A 21-year-old man from Harehills is next due in court on April 17 after being charged with murder and possessing a knife. A 17-year-old Leeds girl and a 48-year-old woman from Hartlepool were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and released on bail as enquiries continued.

Roundhay Road, Harehills – March 7

Armed police were deployed to Roundhay Road in Harehills following reports of a disturbance involving people armed with machetes at 5.25pm on March 7. Nobody was at the scene by the time officers arrived, but a 15-year-old boy was later charged with affray and threatening with an offensive weapon in a public place. Two other teenagers, aged 14 and 15, were arrested and released on bail.

Recreation Terrace, Holbeck – March 7

A man was left in need of hospital treatment following a disturbance in Recreation Terrace, Holbeck. Police were alerted to the 18-year-old’s injuries at around 5.30pm on March 7 after he went to hospital with a serious knife wound to his hand.

Salisbury Grove, Armley – March 19

Trust Junior Jordan Gangata, known as TJ, was stabbed to death at a house party in Salisbury Grove, Armley, in the early hours of Sunday March 19. The 17-year-old’s family has described him as a “bright light to many”, while Notre Dame Catholic Sixth Form College said he was a “friendly, sociable, and kind student who always contributed positively in class”. Four men – aged 18 and 19 – from the Bradford and Huddersfield areas are due to stand trial for Trust’s murder later this year.

Brentwood Terrace, Armley – March 31

Jamie Meah, 18, died in hospital after being fatally stabbed during an attack at the junction of Hall Lane and Brentwood Terrace in Armley on Friday March 31. A second teenager had been travelling with Jamie in a taxi in the moments before the attack began. The 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Detectives have questioned four men – aged 18, 19, 24 and 30 – on suspicion of murder. They were released on bail while the investigation continues.

Bellbrooke Avenue, Harehills – April 9