Police were called at 5.29pm yesterday (March 31) by the ambulance service to reports that two teenagers had been seriously injured on Brentwood Terrace in Armley.

An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Another boy, aged 16, was taken to hospital with serious but not believed to be life threatening injuries.

Taking to the YEP comments sections, readers have been expressed their outrage at rising knife crime, with today’s incident coming just two weeks after Trust Gangata, a 17-year-old college student, was stabbed to death at a house party.

Loreta Loreta said: “The worlds gone mad...why? Young lives been taken too soon” – sentiments echoed by Lee Denton who commented: “What is wrong with these youths.”

Joanne Talbot said: “It's getting ridiculous now with the amount of stabbings. Need more police visible in the streets like it use to be. This government needs to start putting money in to the right places.”

Janis Fleetwood added: “Omg how awful, my thoughts are with his family hope the other young man survives. I was brought in Armley it was so lovely back in the day.”

Armley residents earlier expressed their horror at the events, which have left the local community rocked with local councillor Lou Cunningham calling on the local community to “stand together” after “the loss of another young life in the space of weeks to knife crime”.

A few readers issued a desperate plea for the city’s youths to “put the knives down”.

Veronica Browne said: “Everyday someone is getting killed by a knife. They need to put the knife down, please.”

Tony Mcdevitt said: “Put the knives down this is getting ridiculous, another young life taken too soon rip.”

While Claire Parsons added: “What a horrible world we are living in what happened to fights 1-1 just fists not knives or weapons.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or use their online live chat facility quoting log reference 1331 of March 31.