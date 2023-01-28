Police received a call at 6.50pm from the ambulance service reporting the incident which happened in the Fish Street area. Emergency services attended and an 18-year-old boy was taken to hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries.

Police cordons are in place in and around the Fish Street area, including Vicar Lane, Kirkgate, and King Edward Street, whilst enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Inspector John Graham, of Leeds District CID said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation and are working to establish what has taken place and identify those involved. I would like to re-assure the community that we take incidents of this nature very seriously and we will do everything we can to find those responsible.”

Fish Street in Leeds city centre. PIC: Google