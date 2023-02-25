Vesper Road stabbing: Armed police called to Kirkstall as 'knife attack' leaves man with serious head injuries
A 16-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man have been arrested after an alleged knife attack which left a man with serious head and leg injuries.
Armed officers descended on Vesper Road in Kirkstall shortly before 5pm on Friday after reports that a man had been the victim of a serious assault. The victim suffered wounds to his head and the leg and the ambulance service were quickly on the scene.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “They located the male who had suffered a head and leg injury believed to have been caused by a bladed weapon.
“The male was taken to hospital to receive hospital treatment for serious injuries. His injuries are not being treated as life threatening.”