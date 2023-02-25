News you can trust since 1890
Vesper Road stabbing: Armed police called to Kirkstall as 'knife attack' leaves man with serious head injuries

A 16-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man have been arrested after an alleged knife attack which left a man with serious head and leg injuries.

By Nick Frame
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Armed officers descended on Vesper Road in Kirkstall shortly before 5pm on Friday after reports that a man had been the victim of a serious assault. The victim suffered wounds to his head and the leg and the ambulance service were quickly on the scene.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “They located the male who had suffered a head and leg injury believed to have been caused by a bladed weapon.

“The male was taken to hospital to receive hospital treatment for serious injuries. His injuries are not being treated as life threatening.”

Vesper Road was cordoned off by police following the attack.

The area was cordoned off and the two suspects remain in custody at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds CID on 101 referencing log 1358 24/02 or online. Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.