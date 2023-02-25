Armed officers descended on Vesper Road in Kirkstall shortly before 5pm on Friday after reports that a man had been the victim of a serious assault. The victim suffered wounds to his head and the leg and the ambulance service were quickly on the scene.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “They located the male who had suffered a head and leg injury believed to have been caused by a bladed weapon.

“The male was taken to hospital to receive hospital treatment for serious injuries. His injuries are not being treated as life threatening.”

Vesper Road was cordoned off by police following the attack.