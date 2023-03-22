Daneiko Ferguson murder: Pair who deny stabbing Leeds man to death to stand trial this summer

Alga Lutondo and Halgon Randon appeared at Leeds Crown Court this morning where they both formally entered not-guilty pleas to stabbing Mr Ferguson to death in Harehills earlier this year.

Both defendants are being held on remand at HMP Doncaster and appeared in court via video link from the prison. The trial has been set down for August 7, and is expected to last two weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Ferguson, 27, was found with stab wounds in Compton Road shortly after 3am on Wednesday, February 15. Despite medical treatment, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Daneiko Ferguson was found with fatal stab wounds on Compton Road in Harehills.

Lutondo, age 31, of Poynton Road, Tottenham, London, was arrested a short time later, as was 41-year-old Randon, of Brown Hill Terrace, Harehills, who were both eventually charged with murder. Two other men, aged 28 and 35, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 33-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, were bailed.

A senior investigating officer said the police had “followed a number of lines of inquiry” and that CCTV from the area had been combed through to identify individuals who were in the Harehills Lane and Compton Road area around the time of the killing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad