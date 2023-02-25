Harehills Lane stabbing: One man arrested over stabbing following street brawl in Leeds
A man was rushed to hospital with stab wounds after a street brawl in the Harehills area of Leeds.
A man in his 40s has since been arrested after police were called at 8.38pm to a report of an ongoing fight involving two men. One man was found at the scene with stab wounds was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Pictures show that a large cordon was put in place on Harehills Lane near the junction with Strathmore View and police have this morning (Saturday) issued an appeal for anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A man has been arrested after another man suffered serious injuries in an incident in the Harehills area of Leeds, last night (Friday).
“Police were called at 8.38pm to a report of an ongoing fight involving two men on Harehills Lane, Leeds. A man was found at the scene with stab injuries and taken to hospital. His injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.
“A 43-year-old man was arrested later on suspicion of section 18 wounding with intent and remains in custody at this time.
“Detectives would like to speak to anyone who was in the area around the time of this offence and witnessed any part of this incident or who has any information which could help the ongoing investigation. Information can be passed to Leeds District CID via 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230110406.”