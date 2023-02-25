A man in his 40s has since been arrested after police were called at 8.38pm to a report of an ongoing fight involving two men. One man was found at the scene with stab wounds was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Pictures show that a large cordon was put in place on Harehills Lane near the junction with Strathmore View and police have this morning (Saturday) issued an appeal for anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A man has been arrested after another man suffered serious injuries in an incident in the Harehills area of Leeds, last night (Friday).

A cordon was in place on Harehills Lane throughout Friday evening

“Police were called at 8.38pm to a report of an ongoing fight involving two men on Harehills Lane, Leeds. A man was found at the scene with stab injuries and taken to hospital. His injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.

“A 43-year-old man was arrested later on suspicion of section 18 wounding with intent and remains in custody at this time.

