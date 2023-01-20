It happened in Grange View, Chapeltown, on Thursday. Shortly after 3pm, police received a report of a fight involving a small group of males with weapons. Armed officers were sent out to the street and a man was found close by with stab wounds to his shoulder.

He was taken to hospital for further treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening. A police cordon was put in place in Mexborough Grove as forensic examination took place, but has since been removed. Leeds District CID are now continuing to investigate the attack.

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility, quoting log reference 967 of January 19. Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.