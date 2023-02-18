Leeds District Police have authorised the use of Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 to detect and deter the carrying of offensive weapons in parts of the city, following recent incidents and intelligence suggesting an increased potential for violent crime and carrying of weapons.

Incidents have recently occurred in the area involving the possession and use of offensive weapons.

The order came into effect at 10:30pm last night for an initial 12-hour period, and was renewed at 10:30am today until 10:30am tomorrow – subject to regular reviews.

It gives officers the power to search people or vehicles for offensive weapons or dangerous instruments without them having to have their usual grounds to suspect each person searched.

Chief Inspector Sarah Lambert of Leeds District Police said: “We took the decision to introduce a Section 60 order in parts of Chapeltown and Chapel Allerton due to concerns over recent violent incidents in the area.

“Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team also continue to carry out increased patrols in the area to deter any further incidents and reassure the wider community.”

“Maintaining the trust and confidence of the community is vital and we are continuing to liaise with key community representatives, including the district's Independent Advisory Group, to ensure appropriate scrutiny and accountability around the use of this additional power.”