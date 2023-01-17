Armley stabbing: 21-year-old man taken to hospital after being stabbed in groin in west Leeds
A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed on a street in Armley in the early hours.
Police received a report of a 21-year-old man having been stabbed in an incident in a ginnel that runs between Heights Drive and Heights Walk just before 3am today (17 January).
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries to his leg and groin that were not considered life-threatening. A scene was put in place to undergo forensic examination and was lifted mid-morning.
Detectives from Leeds District CID are carrying out enquiries into the incident.