Jamie Meah murder: Armley stabbing investigators arrest four men over death of 18-year-old in Leeds taxi attack
Leeds detectives investigating the death of 18-year-old Jamie Meah have arrested four people on suspicion of murder.
Jamie died in hospital after being fatally stabbed during an attack at the junction of Hall Lane and Brentwood Terrace in Armley on Friday March 31. His murder prompted calls for people to “put the knives down” and led a local councillor to urge anyone with information to speak to police.
A second teenager had been travelling with Jamie in a taxi in the moments before the attack began. The 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Issuing an update on the investigation, West Yorkshire Police said on Tuesday that four men – aged 18, 19, 24 and 30 – had been arrested. They have all been interviewed and released on bail. A spokesperson added: “Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to appeal for information which could help their ongoing enquiries.”
Information can be passed to the police via the 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230180255. Information can also be given anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through the reporting form on its website.