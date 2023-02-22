Police have released a new appeal today (Wednesday) for information in relation to the attack by the three males on Cambrian Terrace in Holbeck of a 19-year-old man yesterday afternoon. They say that the three males ran off from the scene along Cambrian Terrace towards St Luke’s Road.

Police were called at 1.30pm by ambulance crews to Holbeck Moor Road – on the opposite side of the M621 underpass from Cambrian Terrace – where medics were seeing to the teenager who had received a “serious stab wound to the face”. He was taken to hospital and continues to receive treatment his injuries, which were not believed to be life threatening.

The victim had made his way to 360 Fit Performance Centre on Holbeck to try and seek help. The owner of the gym told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “He had a really bad injury to his face. There was a lot of blood. His injuries were so severe that he couldn’t talk."

The 19-year-old was attacked by three men on Cambrian Terrace

He said that a number of gym members were “scared” but one member who used to be in the army “took control of the situation”. He said that the ambulance arrived within 10 minutes and a cordon remained in place outside of the gym and around where the attack happened until 7.30pm while investigations took place.

Detective Inspector John Graham, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident and are working to identify those responsible.

“We would like to hear from anyone who saw the three males running off from the scene along Cambrian Terrace towards St Luke’s Road or who witnessed any part of the incident.

“We understand how a serious assault such as this will cause understandable concern in the local community, and we are liaising with our colleagues on the local neighbourhood policing team who are maintaining an increased presence in the area to reassure people while our enquiries continue.”