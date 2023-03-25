News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
1 hour ago Man arrested in connection with Elland Road incident
21 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
22 hours ago Police statement on Elland Road as officers investigate 'security threat'
23 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 day ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers

Four accused of murdering 17-year-old Trust Gangata at Leeds house party could stand trial this autumn

Four teenagers accused of stabbing a boy to death at a house party Armley could stand trial this autumn.

By Nick Frame
Published 25th Mar 2023, 09:07 GMT- 1 min read

The four appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Friday, March 24 for a preliminary hearing. None of them entered a plea and a preliminary trial date was set for September 18. A plea and trial preparation hearing is planned for April 20.

Paul Mbwasse, 18, of Walpole Road, Crosland Moor, Huddersfield; Karlson Ogie, 18, of Bierley House Avenue, Bierley, Bradford; Karl Belinga, 19, of Brendon Walk, Holme Wood, Bradford, and Brandon Paradzai, 19, of Coleshill Way, Bierley, Bradford, have been charged with the murder of Trust Junior Jordan Gangata.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Trust, who was known as TJ, was fatally wounded during an incident on Salisbury Grove, Armley, in the early hours of Sunday, March 19. His family has described him as a “bright light to many”, while Notre Dame Catholic Sixth Form College said he was a “friendly, sociable, and kind student”.

Trust Gangata died after being fatally stabbed at a house party in Armley.
Trust Gangata died after being fatally stabbed at a house party in Armley.
Trust Gangata died after being fatally stabbed at a house party in Armley.

They were all remanded into custody.