The four appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Friday, March 24 for a preliminary hearing. None of them entered a plea and a preliminary trial date was set for September 18. A plea and trial preparation hearing is planned for April 20.

Paul Mbwasse, 18, of Walpole Road, Crosland Moor, Huddersfield; Karlson Ogie, 18, of Bierley House Avenue, Bierley, Bradford; Karl Belinga, 19, of Brendon Walk, Holme Wood, Bradford, and Brandon Paradzai, 19, of Coleshill Way, Bierley, Bradford, have been charged with the murder of Trust Junior Jordan Gangata.

Trust, who was known as TJ, was fatally wounded during an incident on Salisbury Grove, Armley, in the early hours of Sunday, March 19. His family has described him as a “bright light to many”, while Notre Dame Catholic Sixth Form College said he was a “friendly, sociable, and kind student”.

Trust Gangata died after being fatally stabbed at a house party in Armley.