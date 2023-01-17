At 8.30pm yesterday (16 January), police were called to reports of a fight involving a group of men and women at the outdoor market at Kirkgate Market. Officers attended and found three men with injuries. A 43-year-old man had received machete type injuries to his arm.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which were not considered life threatening. Two other men, aged 65 and 25, were punched and kicked during the incident but were not seriously injured.

Two men, both aged 19, were arrested in connection with the incident and are currently in custody. A scene was put in place overnight to undergo forensic examination but has since been lifted.

Leeds Kirkgate Outdoor Market. Picture: Tony Johnson

Senior officers at Leeds District have authorised the use of Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 to detect and deter the carrying of offensive weapons and to prevent serious violence. The authorisation came into effect at 3.30pm today for an initial 24 hours and its continuation will be subject to regular reviews. It covers an area bordered by Regent Street, the A653, The Calls and Briggate.

It gives police officers the power to search people or vehicles for offensive weapons or dangerous instruments without them having to have their usual grounds to suspect each person searched. Officers are increasing their patrols and presence in the area to deter any further incidents and reassure the community.

Superintendent Russ Hughes, of Leeds District, said: “Serious violence such as this is completely unacceptable, and we are working to identify all those involved in this incident to take firm action against them.

“After careful consideration, we have assessed that the use of additional stop and search powers under Section 60 is necessary to deter any further incidents and to keep our communities safe.

