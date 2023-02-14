Birch Court Morley stabbing: Investigation launched after woman stabbed in south Leeds
Police have launched an investigation after a woman was stabbed in south Leeds over the weekend.
Shortly after 7pm on Saturday evening (11 February) police were called to a report of an incident on Birch Court in Morley. Emergency services attended and a woman was found with serious injuries after being stabbed.
The injured woman was taken to hospital for treatment. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances regarding the incident.