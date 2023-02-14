News you can trust since 1890
Birch Court Morley stabbing: Investigation launched after woman stabbed in south Leeds

Police have launched an investigation after a woman was stabbed in south Leeds over the weekend.

By Abi Whistance
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 10:58am

Shortly after 7pm on Saturday evening (11 February) police were called to a report of an incident on Birch Court in Morley. Emergency services attended and a woman was found with serious injuries after being stabbed.

The injured woman was taken to hospital for treatment. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances regarding the incident.

Birch Court, Morley