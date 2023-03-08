At 5.30pm yesterday, police received a report of an 18-year-old man having attended hospital with a serious knife wound to his hand.

Enquiries established this was linked to a disturbance that had occurred a short time before in the street in Recreation Terrace, Holbeck.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A scene was put in place in Recreation Terrace to undergo forensic examination and was removed at about 4am.

Enquiries established this was linked to a disturbance on Recreation Terrace. Picture: Google

“The 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray in relation to the incident and is continuing to receive treatment in hospital. A 20-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of affray and remains in custody.”