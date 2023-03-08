Holbeck stabbing: Two arrested as teenager left seriously injured in Leeds knife attack
A teenager has been left seriously injured following a knife attack in Leeds.
At 5.30pm yesterday, police received a report of an 18-year-old man having attended hospital with a serious knife wound to his hand.
Enquiries established this was linked to a disturbance that had occurred a short time before in the street in Recreation Terrace, Holbeck.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A scene was put in place in Recreation Terrace to undergo forensic examination and was removed at about 4am.
“The 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray in relation to the incident and is continuing to receive treatment in hospital. A 20-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of affray and remains in custody.”
Enquiries are ongoing into the incident and anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13230132219 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.