Leeds man in court after taxi driver stabbed and vehicle taken on rampage in city centre
A Leeds man has appeared in court today after a taxi driver was stabbed and his vehicle stolen.
West Yorkshire Police said a 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with the stabbing and a series of incidents, involving the vehicle, which occurred in Leeds city centre after.
Pablo Hernandez, of Tall Trees, Alwoodley, was arrested over the events which began in Hillcrest View and Shepherds Lane, Chapeltown, and continued to Aire Street in the city centre where the vehicle was involved in a road traffic collision and members of the public were assaulted.
He was charged with a number of offences including Section 18 wounding with intent, attempted Section 18 wounding with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.
He appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court today and was remanded in custody until a hearing on February 27.
All the victims have been treated in hospital and released since the incident.