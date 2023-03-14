News you can trust since 1890
Chapeltown murder: Man to appear at court in Leeds today charged with murder after Peter Wass fatally stabbed

A man is to appear in court today charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in Leeds.

By Charles Gray
Published 14th Mar 2023, 10:01 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 11:22 GMT

Peter Wass, of Roundhay, died in hospital after being fatally stabbed in Chapeltown on March 2. The incident happened in the street near to the junction of Hamilton Place and Hamilton Avenue at about 2.30pm.

In a statement, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A man is due to appear in court charged with the murder of a man in Leeds. Kaiden Williams, aged 21, of Edgware Mount, Harehills, has been charged with the murder of Peter Wass, aged 29, who was stabbed and fatally wounded in Chapeltown on Thursday, March 2.

“Williams, who is also charged with possession of a knife in public place, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today.

Peter Wass, 29, died in hospital after being stabbed in Chapeltown on March 2
“A 17-year-old girl, from Leeds, and a 48-year-old woman from Hartlepool, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have both been bailed pending further enquiries.”

