Armley murder: Family of teenager stabbed to death at Leeds party pay tribute to 'bright light to many'
The family of a teenager stabbed to death at a house party in Leeds have paid loving tribute, saying his death has left “a huge hole in our family and in all of our hearts”.
Trust Junior Jordan Gangata, known as TJ, was stabbed and fatally wounded in an incident at a house party in Salisbury Grove, Armley, in the early hours of Sunday morning (March 19).
The family of the 17-year-old have now set up a GoFundMe page to raise money towards his funeral and nearly £8,000 has already been donated.
In a statement on the page, the family wrote: “Greetings all, my name is Emmanuel (Bigmizz) and I’m fundraising with my family for the funeral of Trust Junior Jordan Gangata (Teemizz).
"We recently lost our very own due to very unfortunate circumstances at such a young age of 17. He was murdered by means of knife crime, which has left a huge hole in our family and in all of our hearts. These events have resulted in an extremely difficult time for the family and close friends, so we appreciate very highly any donations put forward.
"Trust was a brother, son, friend, inspiration, and a bright light to many, so please help me in supporting my family during this time. Once again, any donations put forward are tremendously appreciated!”
Four men have been arrested on suspicion of his murder, two aged 18 and two aged 19, who currently remain in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting Operation Pedalbourne reference 13230154405 or online. Information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.