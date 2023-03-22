Trust Junior Jordan Gangata, known as TJ, was stabbed and fatally wounded in an incident at a house party in Salisbury Grove, Armley, in the early hours of Sunday morning (March 19).

The family of the 17-year-old have now set up a GoFundMe page to raise money towards his funeral and nearly £8,000 has already been donated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement on the page, the family wrote: “Greetings all, my name is Emmanuel (Bigmizz) and I’m fundraising with my family for the funeral of Trust Junior Jordan Gangata (Teemizz).

Trust Junior Jordan Gangata, known to family and friends as TJ, was stabbed and fatally wounded in an incident at a house in Salisbury Grove, Armley

"We recently lost our very own due to very unfortunate circumstances at such a young age of 17. He was murdered by means of knife crime, which has left a huge hole in our family and in all of our hearts. These events have resulted in an extremely difficult time for the family and close friends, so we appreciate very highly any donations put forward.

"Trust was a brother, son, friend, inspiration, and a bright light to many, so please help me in supporting my family during this time. Once again, any donations put forward are tremendously appreciated!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of his murder, two aged 18 and two aged 19, who currently remain in custody.