An 18-year-old man was seriously injured after being attacked with a bladed weapon in Bellbrooke Avenue, Harehills, at about 11pm on Easter Sunday (April 9). The victim was taken to hospital with serious face and leg injuries, which were not life-threatening.

Detectives have now charged a 15-year-old boy with attempted murder in connection with the attack. The teenager, who cannot be named due to his age, is due to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court today.

Police had also arrested a 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man in connection with the incident. They have been bailed under investigation.

The police cordon on Bellbrooke Avenue, Harehills, after an 18-year-old man was seriously injured in a knife attack

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Detectives investigating a serious assault on a man in the Harehills area of Leeds have last night charged a 15-year-old male with attempted murder.

“The male, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been remanded to appear before magistrates in Leeds later this morning.

