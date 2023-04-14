News you can trust since 1890
Bellbrooke Avenue Harehills stabbing: Teenager charged with attempted murder following knife attack in Leeds

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder following a knife attack in Leeds.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 14th Apr 2023, 09:47 BST- 1 min read

An 18-year-old man was seriously injured after being attacked with a bladed weapon in Bellbrooke Avenue, Harehills, at about 11pm on Easter Sunday (April 9). The victim was taken to hospital with serious face and leg injuries, which were not life-threatening.

Detectives have now charged a 15-year-old boy with attempted murder in connection with the attack. The teenager, who cannot be named due to his age, is due to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court today.

Police had also arrested a 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man in connection with the incident. They have been bailed under investigation.

The police cordon on Bellbrooke Avenue, Harehills, after an 18-year-old man was seriously injured in a knife attack

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Detectives investigating a serious assault on a man in the Harehills area of Leeds have last night charged a 15-year-old male with attempted murder.

“The male, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been remanded to appear before magistrates in Leeds later this morning.

The charge relates to an incident that took place in the Bellbrooke Grove area at around 11pm on Sunday April 9, in which an 18-year-old man suffered serious injuries. Two males, aged 17 and 20, have been bailed pending further enquiries."