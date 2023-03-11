Armed police were deployed to Roundhay Road, Harehills, on Tuesday evening after youths had been spotted fighting in the street with machetes. Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the incident, West Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

One of the teenagers, a 15-year-old boy, has now been charged with affray and threatening with an offensive weapon in a public place. He appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning and remains in custody.

The two other teenagers arrested, aged 14 and 15, have been released on bail with conditions. Leeds District CID are continuing to investigate the incident.