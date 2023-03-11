News you can trust since 1890
Harehills machete attack: 15-year-old boy charged after armed police deployed to Leeds street fight

A teenager has been charged over a machete street fight in Leeds.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
6 hours ago - 1 min read

Armed police were deployed to Roundhay Road, Harehills, on Tuesday evening after youths had been spotted fighting in the street with machetes. Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the incident, West Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

One of the teenagers, a 15-year-old boy, has now been charged with affray and threatening with an offensive weapon in a public place. He appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning and remains in custody.

The two other teenagers arrested, aged 14 and 15, have been released on bail with conditions. Leeds District CID are continuing to investigate the incident.

Armed police were deployed to Roundhay Road, Harehills, after youths were spotted fighting with machetes
