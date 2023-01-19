Middleton Park stabbing: 15-year-old arrested after schoolboy stabbed multiple times in Leeds knife attack
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an incident in Leeds yesterday in which a teenager was stabbed.
The male was arrested last night on suspicion of wounding with intent in relation to the incident that occurred near to the junction of Sissons Road and Middleton Park Avenue, in Middleton, shortly before 4pm.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The victim, a 15-year-old boy, was treated in hospital for injuries that were serious but not considered life threatening.
“The arrested youth remains in custody and detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police through the 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230033474.