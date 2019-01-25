Leeds United to complete signing of Ruch Chorzow midfielder Mateusz Bogusz

Have your say

Leeds United will complete the signing of Polish youngster Mateusz Bogusz from Ruch Chorzow on Monday.

The Championship club have finalised a deal for the attacking midfielder and will secure his addition to their Under-23 ranks once he passes a medical.

Bogusz set to is flying to England over the weekend after Leeds had an offer accepted by Polish third tier side Ruch Chorzow on Tuesday.

He will link up with Carlos Corberan’s development squad initially.

The 17-year-old is a Poland youth international who has featured throughout Ruch Chorzow’s current league campaign.

Brighton were also keenly interested in him but Leeds wrapped up the deal after inviting him to look around Thorp Arch last week.