Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The ex-Leeds and Scunthorpe United defender made the move overseas last year after departing League One club MK Dons, in what was his first senior managerial role.

Jackson had previously been assistant to Jesse Marsch at Elland Road, and was promoted over a period of years from academy coach to Under-16s, Under-18s and finally Under-23s manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 45-year-old began his time at Central Coast with four straight defeats but currently has the side top of the A-League Men’s standings and most recently saw the Mariners crowned Premiers, which is awarded annually to the team with most points in the regular season.

Having already received the Premiers Plate, Central Coast could yet achieve an unprecedented treble in Australian football. Jackson's side are in the final of the AFC Cup - Asian football's equivalent to the Europa League - this Sunday against Lebanese team Al-Ahed. The game is scheduled to take place at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Oman, kicking off at 5pm BST.

Should the Mariners keep up their impressive domestic form, Jackson and his squad may be crowned A-League champions in addition to their Premiers tag. The club will face an as yet undetermined team in a two-legged A-League Finals play-off semi, before the league's grand finale, should they progress.

Mariners fans, who this year celebrate 20 years since the club's foundation, are over the moon with the tune Jackson has been able to get from his players after losing former coach Nick Montgomery to Scottish Premiership club Hibernian who led the team to A-League Finals Series success in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting on popular fans' forum ccmfans.net, supporters reacted to the club's Premiers win.

"What a coach we have on our hands, in his first season with such a massive turnover of players. Massive achievement! Congrats Mark, we are lucky to have you!" a fan going by the username Revilo said.

Another fan with the username 'Allreet?' posted: "Fantastic result for a fantastic club with a fantastic coach."

Meanwhile, user pjennings said: "I thought losing Monty [Nick Montgomery] would be our biggest obstacle this year but Mark Jackson has set a higher benchmark. 4 more wins for a place in history.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mariners would be the first team to complete a domestic triple since inaugural treble winners Melbourne Victory in 2015. The side coached by ex-Socceroos and Millwall man Kevin Muscat at the time were concurrent holders of the Premiers Plate, A-League Championship and FFA Cup.