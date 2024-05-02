Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds need relegation-destined Huddersfield to bag a shock final day victory at second-placed Ipswich to stand any chance of achieving automatic promotion. Only then would a final day win for Leeds at home to Southampton be enough for Daniel Farke’s Whites to wrestle the division’s second automatic promotion place back from the Tractor Boys.

Huddersfield, though, know realistically that even victory at Ipswich won’t be enough to keep them up. The second-bottom Terriers are three points adrift of fourth-bottom Plymouth Argyle but with a minus 15 worse goal difference heading into the final day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Given the fact that a Huddersfield win would probably count for nothing in the grand scheme of things – and the fact that it would open the door for Yorkshire rivals Leeds – Terriers star David Kasumu has pressed on a theory. Speaking at Thursday’s pre-match press conference, it was put to Kasumu that there had been talk from some fans and on social media that they wouldn't want Huddersfield to win in case it helped Leeds.

THEORY SLAMMED: By Huddersfield Town's David Kasumu, centre, pictured battling it out with Leeds United's Georginio Rutter in March's Championship clash at the John Smith's Stadium. Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images.

That, though, says Kasumu is not the case, the Terriers midfielder declaring that United’s promotion bid is nothing to do with Huddersfield who are fully intent on ending their season in positive fashion. Asked how easy it was to shut out the Leeds theory talk, Kasumu declared: "Very easy to be fair. Obviously that's a situation that's got nothing to do with us. It's a game that we are going to try and win at the end of the day. It's got nothing to do with us (Leeds’ quest for promotion). It's just a normal game. I haven't seen none of that so just take the game as normal and try and do our best."