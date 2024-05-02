Huddersfield Town star slams Leeds United theory in Ipswich quest with Whites promotion view
Leeds need relegation-destined Huddersfield to bag a shock final day victory at second-placed Ipswich to stand any chance of achieving automatic promotion. Only then would a final day win for Leeds at home to Southampton be enough for Daniel Farke’s Whites to wrestle the division’s second automatic promotion place back from the Tractor Boys.
Huddersfield, though, know realistically that even victory at Ipswich won’t be enough to keep them up. The second-bottom Terriers are three points adrift of fourth-bottom Plymouth Argyle but with a minus 15 worse goal difference heading into the final day.
Given the fact that a Huddersfield win would probably count for nothing in the grand scheme of things – and the fact that it would open the door for Yorkshire rivals Leeds – Terriers star David Kasumu has pressed on a theory. Speaking at Thursday’s pre-match press conference, it was put to Kasumu that there had been talk from some fans and on social media that they wouldn't want Huddersfield to win in case it helped Leeds.
That, though, says Kasumu is not the case, the Terriers midfielder declaring that United’s promotion bid is nothing to do with Huddersfield who are fully intent on ending their season in positive fashion. Asked how easy it was to shut out the Leeds theory talk, Kasumu declared: "Very easy to be fair. Obviously that's a situation that's got nothing to do with us. It's a game that we are going to try and win at the end of the day. It's got nothing to do with us (Leeds’ quest for promotion). It's just a normal game. I haven't seen none of that so just take the game as normal and try and do our best."
Pressed on whether it was difficult to be motivated for Saturday’s contest, Kasumu reasoned: "I don't think so. Personally, regardless of the situation, once you step foot on that pitch, it's XI v XI and you want to win. Every player wants to win so regardless of the situation, it's a desire that you have where you go on to that pitch and you are trying to do the best for yourself, for the fans, for whoever it may be to give 100 per cent."
