Leicester City winger Stephy Mavididi is the latest to take aim at Leeds United with a bizarre late-night social media post, following his side’s Championship title win.

Enzo Maresca’s side secured the title after beating Preston North End 3-0 on Monday, with Jamie Vardy at the double before Kasey McAteer secured the victory. The Foxes had already seen automatic promotion secured following United’s crushing 4-0 defeat at Queens Park Rangers on Friday evening.

Leicester saw their path to the title made much harder as a result of their poor run of form earlier this year, with Leeds embarking on a 15-game unbeaten run to close a 17-point gap on the previous league leaders before going top. Key to that change in momentum was the dramatic 3-1 comeback win at Elland Road in February, with the post-match celebrations seemingly getting under Foxes fur.

As with every home win this season, those inside Elland Road sang along to ‘I Predict A Riot’ by Leeds-based rock band The Kaiser Chiefs, with the post-match celebrations a little more fervent than usual given the nature of victory. Forward Georginio Rutter was understandably elated in the post-match interview, suggesting United were the best team in the league, having done the double over both Leicester and Ipswich.

But some Foxes players have held on to that video for some time and around midnight on Tuesday, Mavididi hit back. The Foxes winger posted a bizarre video of himself brushing his teeth over the top of Rutter’s interview. Midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall also reposed the video shortly after Leicester's title was confirmed.

The Championship title-winners have been unable to resist taking aim at Leeds since their promotion and first-place finish was confirmed, with those involved at the King Power Stadium clearly not taking well to United’s trademark post-match celebrations. Since having their instant return to the Premier League confirmed, the Foxes have aimed a lot of focus on the failure of their promotion rivals.

The first post-promotion post on Leicester’s official X account on Friday evening again pointed towards the celebrations, simply writing ‘I Predict A riot’. While during their game at Preston on Monday, Foxes fans could be heard singing ‘I predict the play-offs’ in a creative dig aimed towards their promotion rivals. The Leicester players were also filmed inside the away dressing room at Deepdale singing ‘I Predict A Riot’.

Leeds do look set for a place in the play-offs after seeing Ipswich Town beat Coventry City 2-1 on Tuesday night. Farke’s side could still finish in the top two but need to beat Southampton the final day while hoping Huddersfield Town, who are virtually relegated already, win at Portman Road.