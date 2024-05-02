Setback for Leeds United youngsters despite midfielder impact with bitter twist

Leeds United’s under-18s are just over one week away from their date in the FA Youth Cup final.
Leeds United’s youngsters have been dealt a setback despite a midfielder’s impact with a bitter twist.

United’s under-18s took in their final home game of the season on Wednesday against Wolves in the under-18s Premier League North, nine days before the upcoming FA Youth Cup final against Manchester City.

Wolves went ahead just after the hour mark through a strike from Connor McLeod but Whites midfielder Ollie Pickles looked to have bagged Leeds a point when equalising in the 80th minute following an Alfie Cresswell through ball.

Wolves, though, served up one final bitter twist as Hayden Carson bagged an 85th-minute winner from a free-kick to seal a 2-1 success for the visitors to Thorp Arch.

The defeat leaves Rob Etherington’s young side fifth in the table ahead of Saturday’s final league game of the season at seventh-placed Newcastle United.

Leeds: Kenyon, Richards (Dudley 46), Billett, Cresswell, Bird, Pickles, Toulson, Vincent (Douglas 65), Brown (Morris 70), Lane, Gray (McDonald 46). Sub not used: Grainger.

Wolves: Benjamin, Reynolds, Voice, Carson, Igbinoghene, Harper, Bradbury, Rees (Ashworth 63), McLeod, Angel, Ji (Nyakudya 71). Subs not used: Hardy, Mandey, Stevens.

