Setback for Leeds United youngsters despite midfielder impact with bitter twist
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leeds United’s youngsters have been dealt a setback despite a midfielder’s impact with a bitter twist.
United’s under-18s took in their final home game of the season on Wednesday against Wolves in the under-18s Premier League North, nine days before the upcoming FA Youth Cup final against Manchester City.
Wolves went ahead just after the hour mark through a strike from Connor McLeod but Whites midfielder Ollie Pickles looked to have bagged Leeds a point when equalising in the 80th minute following an Alfie Cresswell through ball.
Wolves, though, served up one final bitter twist as Hayden Carson bagged an 85th-minute winner from a free-kick to seal a 2-1 success for the visitors to Thorp Arch.
The defeat leaves Rob Etherington’s young side fifth in the table ahead of Saturday’s final league game of the season at seventh-placed Newcastle United.
Leeds: Kenyon, Richards (Dudley 46), Billett, Cresswell, Bird, Pickles, Toulson, Vincent (Douglas 65), Brown (Morris 70), Lane, Gray (McDonald 46). Sub not used: Grainger.
Wolves: Benjamin, Reynolds, Voice, Carson, Igbinoghene, Harper, Bradbury, Rees (Ashworth 63), McLeod, Angel, Ji (Nyakudya 71). Subs not used: Hardy, Mandey, Stevens.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.