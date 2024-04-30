Leeds United have endured a torrid few weeks and could miss out on automatic promotion from the Championship as a result. A humbling 4-0 defeat at Queens Park Rangers on Friday stopped Daniel Farke’s side from pulling four points clear of Ipswich Town, who could now go second this evening if they take anything from Coventry City.

United were top of the Championship during the March international break after an incredible 15-game unbeaten run saw them claw back 17 points on previous leaders Leicester City. But the Whites returned from that break depleted and have been unable to find their feet since.