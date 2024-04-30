Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leicester City could not resist taking a swipe at Leeds United after securing the Championship title on Monday evening. Enzo Maresca’s side saw automatic promotion confirmed after Leeds were thumped 4-0 at Queens Park Rangers on Friday, needing only a point at Preston come Monday to secure first-place. They eventually won 3-0 thanks to a brace from Jamie Vardy, with Kasey McAteer netting the third.

Leicester allowed the promotion race to become much harder than it once looked, following a dismal period of form earlier this year. The Foxes were 17 points clear of Leeds at one point but saw that gap disappear in a matter of weeks.

Crucial to that change in momentum was Leeds’ dramatic 3-1 comeback win over Leicester in February, with Daniel Farke’s side 1-0 down as late as the 80th minute before a quickfire turnaround sealed a massive three points. As with every home win this season, supporters stayed behind to celebrate to the tune of ‘I Predict a Riot’ from Leeds-based rock band The Kaiser Chiefs.

Celebrations were understandably a little more passionate than usual, but those at the King Power Stadium seemingly took issue with them, holding on to the matter and using it to take aim at Leeds. During Monday’s win at Preston, the away end could be heard singing ‘I predict the playoffs’, while a video also emerged inside the dressing room of players singing the original Kaiser Chiefs version.

After the full-time whistle went at Preston, the official X account of Leicester used their first post as a promoted team to quote the lyrics ‘I Predict A Riot’. Midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall also re-posted an old video of Georginio Rutter after the win over Leicester, where the Whites talisman suggesting his side are the best in the league.

Leeds will hope to join Leicester in the automatic promotion places come Saturday, but currently Farke’s side are outsiders to do so. They currently occupy second place but Ipswich can leapfrog them if they take anything from Coventry City this evening.

United missed a huge opportunity to heap pressure on their rivals after losing at QPR on Friday, with two goals in each half condemning them to a heaviest defeat of the season. Victory at Loftus Road would have seen Leeds go into the final day with fate in their hands, as it would have meant they’d be three points clear of Ipswich with a significantly superior goal difference.

Regardless of tonight’s result, the race to join Leicester will go down to the final day, the scoreline at the CBS Arena will just decide who is in the driving seat. Leeds and Ipswich are both at home on the final day, hosting Southampton and Huddersfield Town respectively.