Leeds desperately needed a Coventry City victory against automatic promotion rivals Ipswich on Tuesday night but Kieran McKenna’s Tractor Boys stormed into second place with a 2-1 victory. The triumph has left Ipswich three points clear of third-placed Leeds heading into Saturday’s final day when Daniel Farke’s Whites host fourth-placed Southampton as Ipswich host relegation-destined Huddersfield Town.

Leaders Leicester City have already been crowned champions and Southampton are now destined to finish fourth. But fifth-placed West Brom , sixth-placed Norwich City and seventh-placed Hull City face a final day scramble for the two remaining play-offs spots behind Southampton and Leeds or Ipswich.

Ahead of the last round of games, the bookmakers have had their final say on how they think the final table will look but also the play-offs, who will play who and who, ultimately, will go up as Wembley winners. Here is their final prediction in reverse order based on the very latest prices.