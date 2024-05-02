New predicted final Championship table with Leeds United needing Ipswich Town collapse, Southampton, Norwich City and West Brom play-offs forecasts

Leeds United now need a massive favour plus a victory of their own to finish second – and a fresh prediction has been made on how the Championship season will end, including the play-offs.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 2nd May 2024, 11:27 BST
Updated 2nd May 2024, 12:47 BST

Leeds desperately needed a Coventry City victory against automatic promotion rivals Ipswich on Tuesday night but Kieran McKenna’s Tractor Boys stormed into second place with a 2-1 victory. The triumph has left Ipswich three points clear of third-placed Leeds heading into Saturday’s final day when Daniel Farke’s Whites host fourth-placed Southampton as Ipswich host relegation-destined Huddersfield Town.

Leaders Leicester City have already been crowned champions and Southampton are now destined to finish fourth. But fifth-placed West Brom, sixth-placed Norwich City and seventh-placed Hull City face a final day scramble for the two remaining play-offs spots behind Southampton and Leeds or Ipswich.

Ahead of the last round of games, the bookmakers have had their final say on how they think the final table will look but also the play-offs, who will play who and who, ultimately, will go up as Wembley winners. Here is their final prediction in reverse order based on the very latest prices.

Relegation odds: N/A (already down).

1. 24th: Rotherham United (relegated)

Relegation odds: N/A (already down). Photo: Simon Marper

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 1-500.

2. 23rd: Huddersfield Town (relegated)

Relegation odds: 1-500. Photo: Ashley Allen

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 8-15.

3. 22nd: Birmingham City (relegated)

Relegation odds: 8-15. Photo: Harriet Lander

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 11-4.

4. 21st: Plymouth Argyle

Relegation odds: 11-4. Photo: Gary Oakley

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 16-1.

5. 20th: Blackburn Rovers

Relegation odds: 16-1. Photo: Barrington Coombs

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 16-1.

6. 19th: Sheffield Wednesday

Relegation odds: 16-1. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Ipswich TownSouthamptonWest BromNorwich CityCoventry CityLeicester CityHuddersfield Town

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.