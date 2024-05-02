Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ipswich Town have left Leeds United needing a minor miracle on the final day of the regular Championship season. The Tractor Boys' win over Coventry City on Tuesday night ensures they sit three points clear of Daniel Farke's side at present.

They'll need just one point on the final day against the all-but-relegated Huddersfield Town to get over the line then. Leeds will be keen to do all they can to give themselves a shot of taking advantage of any slip up at Portman Road as they host Southampton, but it's fair to say the odds are stacked against them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As such, it seems likely that Leeds will be left preparing themselves for a play-off campaign following full-time on Saturday. Should that be the case, Leeds would finish third and take on the side who finishes sixth in the Championship table over a two-legged semi-final.

At present, though, three teams could still finish in the final play-off spot with the race far from settled going into the final day. Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Hull City can all finish in sixth, with one of the trio set to miss out on the top six altogether.

Norwich lead the way at the minute, they're fifth on 73 points, while the Baggies are a point and a place further back, and Hull are seventh, two points adrift of the play-off picture. Here's how Leeds have fared against the three clubs over the course of the campaign.

Norwich City

Leeds were far from at their best when they travelled to Carrow Road after the October international break. It was Daniel Farke's first game back in Norfolk and while it was always going to be an emotional day for him, Leeds' first half showing will have left him frustrated and concerned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shane Duffy put the Canaries ahead in the fourth minute before Gabriel Sara doubled the hosts' lead just before the break. United were gifted a goal in the 63rd minute as Duffy turned the ball into the back of his own net and from that point onwards, Farke's side looked capable of a comeback.

Leeds turned up the pressure on Norwich and through two moments of individual brilliance from Crysencio Summerville inside the final 15 minutes, they managed to leave East Anglia with a 3-2 win and and three valuable points.

The return fixture on January 24 wasn't quite as entertaining, with Leeds claiming the double over David Wagner's side with a 1-0 win, courtesy of a Patrick Bamford effort. That result was Leeds' fourth of a run that would stretch to nine straight victories before their draw at Huddersfield.

Keep up-to date with all the latest Leeds United headlines, with the free Yorkshire Evening News - Leeds United newsletter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Bromwich Albion

Leeds hosted West Brom in August, before they stepped up their activity in the transfer market and that meant Farke's squad was stretched to say the very least. Farke named two substitute goalkeepers, as he couldn't fill a bench, while the likes of Luke Ayling, Jamie Shackleton and Joe Gelhardt all started the contest with the former having to dig the Whites out of a hole.

Brandon Thomas-Asante opened the scoring in the 52nd minute and despite dominating the game, it looked as though the Whites were about to fall to their second straight loss in the Championship. Ayling found a 72nd minute equaliser with his head, though, and ultimately that settled the contest at 1-1.

Leeds struggled to get going at all at The Hawthorns on December 29th, too, and with their run of poor festive form culminating in a 1-0 loss against Carlos Corberan's outfit.

Hull City

After playing Millwall off the park a few days prior, Leeds were on a real high when they went to Hull in September. However, they struggled to break down the resolute East Yorkshire outfit and were forced to settle for a 0-0 draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Things could have been different had Joe Rodon not been sent off for two bookable offences, of course, but Leeds were probably fortunate to leave the MKM Stadium with a point in the end with Adama Traore missing what can only be described as an open goal.