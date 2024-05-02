Leeds United vs Southampton: Daniel Farke discusses promotion chances amid new injury update
and live on Freeview channel 276
This afternoon’s pre-match presser is unlikely to be the last of its kind this season with Leeds most probably having to participate in the Championship play-offs later this month.
Farke chose not to discuss the probability of that particular scenario following his side’s 4-0 defeat by Queens Park Rangers last Friday but after Ipswich Town’s victory against Coventry City earlier this week, the automatic promotion picture is an especially stark one from a Leeds perspective.
United must beat Southampton on Saturday afternoon and hope a Huddersfield Town side, practically already relegated to League One, can pick up three points against Kieran McKenna’s Premier League hopefuls at Portman Road.
It’s a tall order but not impossible, therefore it will be intriguing to see the sort of line Farke takes in his press conference today.
The boss will be joining us in the Thorp Arch media suite from 1:30pm. Stay tuned.
Daniel Farke pre-match press conference LIVE
Farke on what went wrong at QPR
We were not brave at all in our compactness in our pressing, that was the first goal we conceded. Our offensive players tried to press but the midfield didn’t move up. We had too much ‘we don’t want to concede’. Second goal, it felt like we weren’t competitive enough, we allowed them to cut inside and to have a clean finish. The basics, to play with positive aggression, that was not there in the first 20 minutes. In the second half, we conceded two set-pieces and the game was done. I was self-critical as I substituted Sam Byram at 2-0 down and it was a mistake. I hold my hands up. I thought at this moment, second game was in four days, we know Byram’s injury CV, I wanted to introduce one more offensive player Mateo Joseph who always has an influence off the bench. We conceded the third goal exactly where Byram would be in set-pieces. Sadly, it was too obvious in this area where Mateo came in and the fourth goal out of a set-piece where Byram was as well.
Farke on the run-in
If you want to bring it over the line you also need a bit of luck. There were a few things we couldn’t influence. Key players like Gnonto, Gruev, Roberts came back injured from international duty, Georgi Rutter needed surgery. Couldn’t influence the schedule. The run-in, normally you think why do you have to play Monday and Friday. You need a bit of luck in these terms. Sadly in these games we didn’t have the experience of Connor Roberts, didn’t have Dan James who has been fantastic, best goals and assists season in his life. Bamford not available for QPR. Struijk, we’re playing without our cornerstone in defence. For a team like Ipswich, when the schedule came out it’s also not great for them, two weeks without a game then play three times in a week. Credit to them. Two weeks without a game does them a favour. All their key players are back. Sometimes you need a bit of luck with the run-in that the schedule does you a favour and that your key players are available and in the best chance.
Farke on player meetings
They are honest even if I’m there. We are self-critical when we have a meeting. I hear their voices and they are pretty self-critical. Sometimes I have to be a bit more careful that they are not too much about themselves that’s a bit over the line. When you have so many young players they are so critical of themselves because it does something then with the confidence. I encourage them to speak about weaknesses. I sense for example, my centre-halves, they wanted to go for a lot of finishing and attacking crossing [drills in training] and corner kicks but I also had to stop them to make sure they’re not overloaded. I love this mentality.
Farke on Bamford's injury
We also expected him to be back earlier because there is no damage on the scan, but the bruise affects the ligament and he’s not capable to stretch his leg. We tried injection therapy, it was a bit surprise we cannot get this bruise out of his knee. It’s an area on the knee that’s difficult to treat manually. We hope the injections helps. I hope there’s a chance he’s back to team training tomorrow. I’m not sure if he’s ready to start the game, because he’s missed a bit too much but we try everything. There is no major injury, how should I label it, a bit unlucky. It happened in the game, a slide tackle against the post, no-one can be blamed for it.
Farke on focusing on strengths or improving a different area
Both is important. You’re not only working on the weaknesses. We want to gain the momentum back of being the best team scoring from set-pieces during the first half of the season. Recent weeks, deliveries poor, runs not timed, players not available who are capable to score in these situations. We had players, our takers, due to individual problems, muscular problems, couldn’t train it with this consistency. It has to do a bit with busy spell, Cree Summerville always struggling, Dan James muscle injuries. We had the time this week to also focus on strengths and the little weaknesses, scoring out of set-pieces also one of them.
Farke on ensuring no repeats of QPR
This game is a bit like a play-off game because we need to win it. Good defensive behaviour is always the key. Several things you have to do, be open and honest about what went wrong, then also to make our physio and rehab department to work as well as possible to get important players back. To work on defensive behaviour on the training pitch. When we had one week to prepare for a game and one week to spend on the training pitch, normally we have always delivered. The moments we’ve struggled a bit was always when there was a quick turnaround like last week. When we have time on the training pitch to work on it we’re always better. It gives me hope, full belief that we will be better than QPR. Sadly this week is not a guarantee but good basics situation. Again, also in the offense, we created many chances, scored four at Boro, but we want to showed this effectiveness with more consistency.
Farke on showing resolve to rewrite history if results don't go Leeds' way
There’s still a chance. If we win the game, it would equal the record point tally this club has achieved. If we don’t go into the top two it’s important for the rhythm and mood. We know we play one of the best sides, can play with more freedom than us because they have nothing to lose. Last three games we’ve conceded too many goals, we want to go back to our top class defensive behaviour. We want to be effective and clinical to use our chances. It’s important to do this for many reasons.
Farke on state of play
I don’t have the feeling some players have let me down. It’s important not to lose nerves and to look on the bigger picture. We were all disappointed and pretty self-critical after the outcome against QPR. No question we were in this mood. When I sign the contract here, in order to create something really special, perhaps what this club has not achieved in the last two decades. We played three seasons on Premier League level, one fantastic season but the third season ended with relegation. We are not allowed to label ourselves an established Premier League side. My aim is to bring this team and club back to the big stage, not to stay there for one good season, that one day we are an established side. I was fully aware it will be tricky in the first season at the first time of asking to get back. I knew about our situation, the obvious reasons, contracts whatever, I was fully aware, we go for it but it will be difficult. Once I came in and I knew then all the details, it was worse than I really thought. We don’t have to speak about the beginning of the season. After ten games, you would have told me we’d be there after 45 games safe in the play-offs, would definitely finish not worse than position three in the league, a theoretical chance to push into the top two on the last day, it would have sounded like a dream in September. If you would have then told me you’d be on 90 points, I’d say you’re kidding. It’s just due to the incredible work of my lads that we are in this position. We all know a bit better run-in we could be in an even more comfortable situation. We know there are a few reasons why we didn’t have the best run-in but I will never forget about the bigger picture. I understand the criticism or why our supporters are down or disappointed, Ipswich winning a game, of course the feeling is you’re disappointed, but it also feels like I’m not in depression mode, I’m really positive and optimistic and excited of what lies ahead of us. First is Saturday, we need some help but we go for it and I’m excited.
Farke on criticism of players
I never play psychological games. We were far from our best. Players want honesty. Friday was not a good game for us and obviously I had to be critical but don’t forget about the bigger picture over the course of the season. We have a pretty young side so for that it was important to be analytical and critical where necessary but to give solutions because this is what we want to do on Saturday.
Farke on players' reaction
We were all disappointed. Next day you analyse and train, you’re still disappointed. Normally you don’t want to hear about football but you have to and after analysing the game and speaking about the things and work on the training pitch it helped. Since the beginning of the new week we’re ready to go. We’re pretty focused and concentrated. I can’t guarantee you a firework of football and three points because we’re playing against a really good side. We have to be at our best to give ourselves a chance to win some points. Carefully optimistic that we can bring this good training week into Saturday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.