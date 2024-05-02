I don’t have the feeling some players have let me down. It’s important not to lose nerves and to look on the bigger picture. We were all disappointed and pretty self-critical after the outcome against QPR. No question we were in this mood. When I sign the contract here, in order to create something really special, perhaps what this club has not achieved in the last two decades. We played three seasons on Premier League level, one fantastic season but the third season ended with relegation. We are not allowed to label ourselves an established Premier League side. My aim is to bring this team and club back to the big stage, not to stay there for one good season, that one day we are an established side. I was fully aware it will be tricky in the first season at the first time of asking to get back. I knew about our situation, the obvious reasons, contracts whatever, I was fully aware, we go for it but it will be difficult. Once I came in and I knew then all the details, it was worse than I really thought. We don’t have to speak about the beginning of the season. After ten games, you would have told me we’d be there after 45 games safe in the play-offs, would definitely finish not worse than position three in the league, a theoretical chance to push into the top two on the last day, it would have sounded like a dream in September. If you would have then told me you’d be on 90 points, I’d say you’re kidding. It’s just due to the incredible work of my lads that we are in this position. We all know a bit better run-in we could be in an even more comfortable situation. We know there are a few reasons why we didn’t have the best run-in but I will never forget about the bigger picture. I understand the criticism or why our supporters are down or disappointed, Ipswich winning a game, of course the feeling is you’re disappointed, but it also feels like I’m not in depression mode, I’m really positive and optimistic and excited of what lies ahead of us. First is Saturday, we need some help but we go for it and I’m excited.