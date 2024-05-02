Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 27-year-old reportedly has an option in his initial season-long loan deal that permits Real Betis to extend Roca's stay at Estadio Benito Villamarin automatically and at no additional cost, should Leeds fail to be promoted this season.

Roca departed Elland Road last summer after one season in West Yorkshire but remains contracted to the club until 2026. The player has previously disclosed his preference to remain in LaLiga and his best chance of doing so appears to be if Leeds do not go up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to ABC Sevilla, Los Verdiblancos chiefs do not believe the purchase option in Roca's loan deal, which is believed to be around the £10 million mark, represents value for money in the current transfer climate and are reluctant to part with that sum if Leeds are promoted and Roca's loan extension clause is voided. That particular scenario would leave the former Spanish youth international with something of a quandary as Leeds manager Daniel Farke is unlikely to welcome the player back to Elland Road with open arms given he will not have played a part in the club's Championship campaign.

The defensive midfielder has played 35 times across all competitions for Real Betis this season, scoring on four occasions but has been out of the side recently and not featured in the league since March. There are five matches remaining in Spain's top flight with Los Beticos on the cusp of qualifying for the UEFA Europa Conference League next term, should they finish in sixth place.

Despite the promotion contingency impacting Roca's purported loan extension, even in the event of promotion it may be agreed between the two clubs that Roca remains in Seville for another year anyway.