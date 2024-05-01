'Gone too far' - Leicester City criticised for viral Leeds United video as champions revel in Whites misery
and live on Freeview channel 276
A viral video emerged on social media purportedly from the Foxes’ end-of-year club awards, which appeared to show midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and a room full of Leicester-associated figures chanting the commonly-heard terrace chant: ‘Leeds are falling apart again’.
The song, to the tune of Joy Division’s ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ has been heard frequently at grounds over the past couple of seasons, particularly following the club’s relegation from the Premier League and this year most recently at Loftus Road as United were beaten 4-0 by Queens Park Rangers, all but consigning the club to the play-offs.
Leicester’s promotion and title celebrations have rankled with Leeds supporters, as the club has poked fun at Daniel Farke’s men who defeated the Foxes home and away this season.
It appears Leeds’ decision to play Kaiser Chiefs hit ‘I Predict A Riot’ at Elland Road following their 3-1 win stuck in the craw of those in the East Midlands with Leicester’s official club account on social networking site ‘X’ posting the aforementioned lyrics once promotion had been confirmed.
Chants about Leeds were also heard in the away dressing room at Preston North End on Monday evening as the Foxes were officially crowned champions, while winger Stephy Mavididi shared a reaction video on TikTok to Leeds forward Georginio Rutter suggesting United were the best team in the division, during an interview on the pitch after Leeds’ 3-1 triumph earlier this year.
Despite many, including rival and neutral fans, enjoying Leicester’s apparent gloating at Leeds’ expense, some supporters have grown weary of the Leeds theme to the Foxes’ end-of-season success.
One account @Icfctoby quoted the video with the caption: “Yep, officially gone too far”, while another prominent Leicester City fan page said: “Alright fellas I think it’s time to move on now..”
@AliGLCFC added: “Think we should probably pack it in now”.
@GeorgePrzy_: “Okay it was funny, but can we postpone until we categorically know they aren’t getting promoted otherwise this is gonna be awful”.
@kingpowers: “Getting a bit boring now...”
@JamesOLeics: “Time to move on now lads”.
@BenWasley1: “Getting a little cringe this now tbf”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.