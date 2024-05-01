Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A viral video emerged on social media purportedly from the Foxes’ end-of-year club awards, which appeared to show midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and a room full of Leicester-associated figures chanting the commonly-heard terrace chant: ‘Leeds are falling apart again’.

The song, to the tune of Joy Division’s ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ has been heard frequently at grounds over the past couple of seasons, particularly following the club’s relegation from the Premier League and this year most recently at Loftus Road as United were beaten 4-0 by Queens Park Rangers, all but consigning the club to the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leicester’s promotion and title celebrations have rankled with Leeds supporters, as the club has poked fun at Daniel Farke’s men who defeated the Foxes home and away this season.

It appears Leeds’ decision to play Kaiser Chiefs hit ‘I Predict A Riot’ at Elland Road following their 3-1 win stuck in the craw of those in the East Midlands with Leicester’s official club account on social networking site ‘X’ posting the aforementioned lyrics once promotion had been confirmed.

Chants about Leeds were also heard in the away dressing room at Preston North End on Monday evening as the Foxes were officially crowned champions, while winger Stephy Mavididi shared a reaction video on TikTok to Leeds forward Georginio Rutter suggesting United were the best team in the division, during an interview on the pitch after Leeds’ 3-1 triumph earlier this year.

Despite many, including rival and neutral fans, enjoying Leicester’s apparent gloating at Leeds’ expense, some supporters have grown weary of the Leeds theme to the Foxes’ end-of-season success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One account @Icfctoby quoted the video with the caption: “Yep, officially gone too far”, while another prominent Leicester City fan page said: “Alright fellas I think it’s time to move on now..”

@AliGLCFC added: “Think we should probably pack it in now”.

@GeorgePrzy_: “Okay it was funny, but can we postpone until we categorically know they aren’t getting promoted otherwise this is gonna be awful”.

@kingpowers: “Getting a bit boring now...”

@JamesOLeics: “Time to move on now lads”.