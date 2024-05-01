With one regular season fixture remaining, it’s fair to say Leeds United’s chances of winning automatic promotion look slim. It’s still a possibility but in order to sneak into the top two, they need to beat Southampton on the final day and hope Huddersfield Town beat Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

As such, it seems more likely that Leeds will be going down the play-off route and while the Whites don’t have the best play-off record, they’ll surely fancy their chances of getting over the line at Wembley Stadium on May 26 and joining champions Leicester City back in the top flight.

Promotion would certainly see Leeds shopping in a different pool of players when it comes to recruitment this summer and with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at some of the current Premier League players who could be available on free transfers to the Whites, should they go up.

1 . Ben Johnson (West Ham United) Leeds showed loan interest in the West Ham full-back in January and they have already been linked with potential summer interest. Johnson has struggled for regular minutes at the London Stadium and he'll be looking to be a key man at his next club after reportedly turning down contract offers to stay with the Hammers. Photo Sales

2 . Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) Tottenham have been linked with a move for Adarabioyo, who has made 20 Premier League appearances for Fulham this season. Should the Whites win promotion to the Premier League, though, there's no reason why they couldn't attempt to add the former Manchester City man to their defensive ranks. Photo Sales

3 . Ola Aina (Nottingham Forest) The full-back is coming to the end of his current contract at the City Ground and while the club do have the option of another year, his future may depend on whether Forest can avoid relegation. Aina has made 20 appearances for the club this season, splitting his time between right-back and left-back, two positions that Leeds will be looking to recruit in. Photo Sales

4 . James Milner (Brighton) The Leeds United academy graduate is coming to the end of his Brighton deal and that opens up the possibility of an emotional return to Elland Road, if the 38-year-old feels he has one more year left in him. Photo Sales

5 . Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) McBurnie managed to score six goals in 21 Premier League appearances for the struggling Blades this season. He was on the books at Leeds as a schoolboy and given the opportunity he might jump at the chance to represent his hometown team. Photo Sales