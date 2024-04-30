Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United will finally know their fate on Saturday with either automatic promotion or a place in the playoffs still on the cards. Daniel Farke’s men failed to heap pressure on Ipswich town after losing 4-0 at Queens Park Rangers on Friday, but points dropped elsewhere has seen them remain in the race for a top-two finish.

Leicester City secured the title after beating Preston North End on Monday evening and so it is now between Leeds and Ipswich for second place. Kieran McKenna’s side are at Coventry City this evening, knowing a draw or win would put them in the driving seat going into Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds host Southampton on the final day, with Ipswich at home to Huddersfield Town. It’s set to be a tense weekend and as we look forward to the drama, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest headlines to come out of Elland Road.

Summerville liked

Liverpool ‘definitely like’ Crysencio Summerville but it is not yet clear whether they will push forward with a move come summer. Anfield Index’s David Lynch reports that a decision on whether to pursue the winger would not have been made with so long until the transfer window opens.

Summerville has caught the eye of Europe’s top clubs in what has been an outstanding individual season at Leeds. The Dutchman has 20 goals and 10 assists for the season, with many of those coming in the Championship for which he was recently named Player of the Season.

Failure to achieve promotion could see Leeds forced to sell some of their stars and Summerville looks to be attracting the most interest, with prospective new Liverpool manager Arne Slot a known fan of the 22-year-old. No price-tag has been set but it is expected Summerville would command at least £45 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roca latest

Real Betis are attempting to hold out in their pursuit of a permanent deal for Marc Roca, with hope they can extend his stay without splashing too much cash. Estadio Deportivo reports that the La Liga side are exploring the ‘most economical way to ensure the continuity’ of their on-loan midfielder.

Roca is currently on loan at Betis, having activated a clause in his contract that forced a temporary exit following relegation to the Championship last season. It is unclear whether the clause would remain active if Leeds fail in their quest to get back in the Premier League, but there are suggestions that would be the case.