Leeds United will need a final-day miracle if they are to achieve automatic promotion. Daniel Farke’s side are three points behind second-placed Ipswich Town, who climbed back into the driving seat after beating Coventry City 2-1 on Tuesday night.

While it will take an incredible turn of events, Leeds can still finish the season in second but will need to beat Southampton at Elland Road while hoping the virtually-relegated Huddersfield Town can somehow win at Portman Road. A point for Ipswich would be enough to see them up and United consigned to the play-offs.