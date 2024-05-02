Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United's hopes of automatic promotion aren't completely dead in the water, but the odds are stacked against them on Saturday. The Whites take on Southampton at Elland Road in their final regular season game and they know that only three points will do if they're to stand a chance of sneaking into the top two.

At the same time, Daniel Farke's side need Ipswich Town to fall to a shock defeat against the all but relegated Huddersfield Town at Portman Road. It's unlikely but it's what Leeds need to make sure of their spot in next season's Premier League and avoid the lottery of the play-offs.

Ahead of this weekend's action, we round-up some of the biggest stories and transfer rumours out there.

Warnock's Summerville verdict

The opportunity to join Aston Villa or one of the Premier League's biggest clubs might be difficult for Crysencio Summerville to ignore this summer. That's the belief of former Leeds defender turned pundit Stephen Warnock, who expects to see Leeds 'cash in' on the winger should they fail to win promotion back to the top flight.

Summerville has been Leeds' star man this season, racking up 20 goals and 10 assists in all competitions across the campaign. It seems his form has not gone unnoticed either, with the Dutchman being linked to a host of high profile clubs across Europe, including Liverpool, Bayer Leverkusen and Chelsea.

Villa are also said to be keen with Unai Emery's side on the verge of securing their spot in next season's Champions League, and Warnock believes the opportunity to join such an outfit could be too good to turn down.

“I think if they stay in the Championship, I think it’s something Leeds will have to do is cash in on him to make sure that financially they’re secure for however long they need to be to be able to push on and to probably strengthen the squad ready for next year in the Championship," Warnock told Football League World.

"They stand a better chance of holding onto him if they go up. The nice thing is when you go up, there's a feeling that you're going to play because of what you've done in the previous season. However, Leeds fans will hate me for saying this, but if you have got a club like Aston Villa, and a manager like Unai Emery, and you're in the Champions League positions — obviously speculating that they finish in the Champions League position — then that's a big thing to turn down, it really is, because that progresses you to the next stage of your career.

“It’s obviously a manager who sees something in you where he feels he can progress you and make you into a better player. I won’t put a valuation on it because I think it’s so difficult to understand where managers and clubs value players, and what bracket they put them into."

Palmer on Johansson

Ex-Leeds United man Carlton Palmer has cast doubt on whether Viktor Johansson would be the right fit for the Whites. Leeds are said to be keen on signing the Rotherham United goalkeeper, who is said to have a relegation release clause in his contract that will be active this summer.

However, with Illan Meslier the club's established number one, despite his recent struggles for form, and Karl Darlow pushing him close as a back-up, Palmer doesn't see room for Johansson at Elland Road unless something changes this summer.

“The problem is Leeds already have a first choice keeper in the form of Illan Meslier. If they were to go ahead with the purchase of Rotherham’s number one, then one of these two would have to miss out," Palmer told Football League World.

“I personally can’t believe that Johansson would settle for being a back-up to Meslier in that Leeds team after such a stellar season. The Swedish international deserves to, in fact, he will, be playing Championship football next season and simply won’t be doing that if he is sat on the bench.