‘Dirty Leeds’ was the insult so often thrown at Leeds United in the past but Daniel Farke’s men are anything but. The German has instilled a level-headedness into the squad during his first season in charge at Elland Road and that mindset has been beneficial throughout the campaign.

Leeds have not lost a single player through suspension due to an accumulation of yellow cards, with only Joe Rodon and Illan Meslier banned after being sent off. Few teams can boast such an achievement and while there have been plenty of cynical fouls on United players, heads have mostly remained cool.

In fact, with just one round of fixtures remaining, Leeds are on course to be the most disciplined team in the Championship in terms of picking up yellow cards. Take a look below to see how their discipline ranks among the other 23 second-tier sides.