Leeds United's 44 most famous fans and their net worth including Game of Thrones, Harry Potter and Coronation St stars

Leeds United aren’t short of famous fans with actors, sports and music stars among those who are known to follow the Whites

Will Jackson
By Will Jackson
Published 1st May 2024, 19:31 BST

It won’t just be those Leeds United fans in West Yorkshire biting their finger nails this weekend. As one of the most popular and famous clubs in the world, supporters from across the globe will have their eyes on the Championship promotion race this weekend, hoping and praying for the minor miracle Leeds need to get themselves promoted to the Premier League automatically.

Among them will be the host of famous faces who are known to support the Whites. Some may be able to get to Elland Road on Saturday to cheer on Daniel Farke’s side, while others will be following from afar as the regular Championship season reaches its climax.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at 44 of the most famous celebrities, sports stars, musicians and actors who support Leeds, ranked by their net worth.

Reported net worth - £1m

1. Rune Temte - Actor

Reported net worth - £1m Photo: Getty Images

Reported net worth - £1.2m

2. Jack P Shepherd - Actor

Reported net worth - £1.2m Photo: Getty Images

Reported net worth - £1.2m

3. Mike Bushell, Presenter

Reported net worth - £1.2m Photo: Getty Images

Reported net worth - £1.2m

4. Jonathan Brownlee, Athlete

Reported net worth - £1.2m Photo: Getty Images

Reported net worth - £1.2m

5. Alistair Brownlee, Athlete

Reported net worth - £1.2m Photo: Getty Images

Reported net worth - £1.5m

6. Luke Humphries

Reported net worth - £1.5m

