It won’t just be those Leeds United fans in West Yorkshire biting their finger nails this weekend. As one of the most popular and famous clubs in the world, supporters from across the globe will have their eyes on the Championship promotion race this weekend, hoping and praying for the minor miracle Leeds need to get themselves promoted to the Premier League automatically.

Among them will be the host of famous faces who are known to support the Whites. Some may be able to get to Elland Road on Saturday to cheer on Daniel Farke’s side, while others will be following from afar as the regular Championship season reaches its climax.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at 44 of the most famous celebrities, sports stars, musicians and actors who support Leeds, ranked by their net worth.

Rune Temte - Actor Reported net worth - £1m

Jack P Shepherd - Actor Reported net worth - £1.2m