Mixed reaction to news Leeds is going to get two new hospitals from £2.7bn government handout

There has been a mixed reaction to the announcement that Leeds will be getting two new hospitals.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust is one of six across the country to be given a share of £2.7bn by the government, as part of its new Health Infrastracture Plan.

A new children’s hospital will bring together services for children and young people in a building purpose-built for their needs – a first for Leeds - while a new adults' hospital will be 'state of the art' say health bosses.

An aerial view of the planned additions to the LGI.

The scheme at Leeds General Infirmary has a number of stages to complete before building starts on the new hospitals, but it is expected that construction will take three years once it gets underway.

It comes after the Trust admitted that many of its buildings are not fit for modern healthcare and it spends a large amount of money every year maintaining them.

Simon Fawcett was one reader to welcome the news saying: "Great to see the investment in the NHS in Leeds".

He was seconded by Donna Mcmanus who added: "This is fantastic news for Leeds, creating new jobs and possibly new/more treatments and hopefully shorter waiting lists."

However, some people think it is the wrong location for the development given LGI's city centre location.

Wendy Britton said: "Unfortunately with the traffic in town and congestion, putting more NHS facilities in the city centre is nuts, why couldn’t somewhere like Seacroft hospital be used as a centre for Children’s services? At least it would take the strain from the city centre. Getting to the LGI is horrendou,s often roads are gridlocked, more student facilities are being built which will cause more congestion, and as for car parking - it is truly the worst ever and the car parking fees are disgusting. Trying to get a child to A&E whilst fighting your way through traffic is horrendous and of course the pollution from city centre isn’t exactly the best for recovery of patients."

Harelda Lewis said it was "great news" but the hospital additions should be outside the city centre making it more accessible for patients and ambulance crews in an emergency.

Sue Clark also questioned why the investment should be at the LGI. She said: "Great news for the city but why the LGI? So difficult to park and too much pollution in the city centre. Out of town would have been so much better."

Julian Hartley, Chief Executive of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “This investment will enable the Trust to take a huge leap forward in how it delivers care for patients from Leeds and beyond.

“The benefits of this funding will be far-reaching. Leeds is a renowned centre for specialist services, providing treatment and care for patients from across the region, the North of England in in some instances, the rest of the UK.

“We will be able to develop healthcare based on advanced medical and digital technologies, innovation and research.”