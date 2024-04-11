Drug and alcohol support service Forward Leeds launches campaign raising awareness of cannabis edibles
The campaign from Forward Leeds aims to help people understand what edibles are, the risks and to offer some advice around staying safe.
Edibles are foods such as sweets and cakes that are infused with cannabis.
Hannah Trevisani, team manager at Forward Leeds, said: “Cannabis edibles are increasingly in the news and there is a lot of information and misinformation out there.
“Cannabis edibles can present challenges due to their discreet nature and potentially unpredictable potency. Some people may be wondering what they are, what the risks are and how can people keep themselves safe. We’re hoping to bust some of the myths, allay some concerns and increase people’s understanding.”
The campaign running this month employs online messaging and a series of in-person events held at various locations across Leeds.
The major event will be a stall on Lands Lane in the city centre on the April 20 and you can also meet the team at Holt Park Community Centre today (April 11) and at the Reginald Centre in Chapeltown on April 22.
Forward Leeds says it hopes to reach individuals of all ages and backgrounds, fostering open dialogue and promoting harm reduction strategies.
Hannah continued: “We hope people from across the city Forward Leeds will participate in the campaign, whether by attending our events or joining the conversation on social media using the hashtag #RespectTHC.
“By working together, we can promote informed decision-making and safeguard the well-being of our community.
